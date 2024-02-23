Three University of Wyoming swimmers killed and two injured in highway crash

Three University of Wyoming swimming and diving team members died in a car crash Thursday afternoon, the school announced.

The single-vehicle crash unfolded at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colorado, near the Wyoming-Colorado border, the university said in a news release.

“Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation,” the release said.

Two other members of the men’s swimming and diving team also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The victims names were not released pending family notification.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. when a Toyota RAV4 with five people inside went off the left shoulder of a southbound lane and rolled multiple times, ejecting two people.

The three victims were a 22-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman, CSP said, according to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver. Though the victims were all members of the university’s swim team, they were not believed to be traveling for an official school function.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community and, most importantly, the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

Students in need of support were encouraged to contact the university’s counseling center or the dean of students office.

UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said: “My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families and friends.”

“It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need,” he added.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he and his wife were “mourning this tragic loss.”

“We ask you to keep their families, friends and loved ones close to your hearts during this difficult time,” he said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com