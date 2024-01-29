Three US service members killed in Jordan drone strike

STORY: Three US service members were killed, and dozens more wounded after a drone attack on American forces stationed in Jordan.

A person familiar with the matter identified the base as Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan, an outpost near the Syrian border, shown in this satellite image taken before the attack.

U.S. Central Command said at least 34 people were injured, with that number expected to change as more seek care.

It’s the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

Jordan, which holds extensive exercises with U.S. troops throughout the year, condemned the attack in a statement.

At a campaign stop in South Carolina on Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden asked for a moment of silence for the fallen soldiers, before vowing retaliation.

"We will respond."

In a statement, the White House blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization of hardline Iran-backed militant groups, claimed attacks on three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.

U.S. forces have come under attack more than 150 times by Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria since October.

While the United States has maintained that Washington is not at war in the region, it has been retaliating against the Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria and carrying out strikes against Yemen's Houthi military capabilities.