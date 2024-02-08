Three-vehicle collision in Carmichael kills man, injures 3 others, authorities say

A three-vehicle collision Thursday in Carmichael killed one motorist and left three others with minor injuries, blocking a well-traveled roadway, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 7:30 a.m. to Fair Oaks Boulevard at Shelfield Drive for reports of a collision between a silver Honda Accord and dark colored minivan. A Toyota Prius had also crashed, according to the CHP’s incident log.

It was unknown what led to the wreck. Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman with the CHP’s North Sacramento office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A man, identified as a driver of one of the vehicles, died and three other adults in the vehicles suffered minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn, a spokesman with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.