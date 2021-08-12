Three-vehicle crash on Route 32 in Montville involved police

Johana Vazquez, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Aug. 11—MONTVILLE — A 1 p.m. accident on Route 32 led to a road closure between Church Lane and Fort Hill Drive.

Three cars were involved in the crash — a Jeep, a Subaru SUV and a Montville police cruiser, according to state police at Troop E. The scene was cleared and the roadway had been reopened as of 5:43 p.m.

The extent of injuries and a narrative of how the incident occurred were not immediately available.

State police said at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday that the road would be closed for approximately another hour.

Police are investigating.

Day Staff Writer Sten Spinella contributed to this report.

j.vazquez@theday.com

