Three victims dead after a stabbing spree in Ione

Attorneys general from dozens of states sued Meta this week, accusing the company of deliberately designing its products to appeal to kids to the detriment of their mental health. In the lawsuit, filed in California federal court Tuesday, 33 states -- including California, Colorado, New York, Arizona and Illinois -- argue that Meta violated state and federal laws in the process of luring young users in the U.S. into spending more time on Facebook and Instagram. "Over the past decade, Meta... has profoundly altered the psychological and social realities of a generation of young Americans," the lawsuit states, accusing the company of "[harnessing] powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens" in the name of profit.