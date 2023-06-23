Three victims found shot in the 1800 block of S.W. Gage and 1000 block of S.W. Plass

Three victims, including one with potentially life-threatening injuries,, suffered gunshot wounds early Friday in incidents Topeka police said appeared to be related. No arrests had been made.

The names, ages and genders of the victims weren't immediately being released.

Officers were called just after 5:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, said police Lt. Ed Stanley.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen later that morning in front of houses at 1815 S.W. Gage Blvd. and 1819 S.W. Gage Blvd.

About 5:44 a.m., Stanley said, officers were called to the area of the 1000 block of S.W. Plass Avenue, where they found the other gunshot victim. Plass runs north and south and is located one block east of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

Police ask public for information

All three victims were taken to a Topeka hospital, one with injuries that were considered life-threatening and two with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Stanley said.

"At this time the two incidents appear to be related," he said.

Police think all people involved have been identified, Stanley said.

He asked anyone with information about the shootings to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

