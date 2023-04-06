One dead and multiple victims struck by gunfire in shooting near California park

Northern California Shooting (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One person was killed and two other victims, including a police officer, were injured after a shooting near a park in California, according to authorities.

Officials say that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon near Roseville’s Mahaney Park, a suburb northeast of Sacramento.

Police radio traffic stated that a California Highway Patrol officer was shot in the hand and chest, reported The Sacramento Bee newspaper.

The victims were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, a spokesperson told the Associated Press. No details have been given about their condition or the nature of their wounds.

Facilities at the park were placed into a lockdown that has since been lifted, according to the Roseville Police Department. The fitness centre and the library in the park will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Staff, visitors and children in camps at the park were all unharmed in the incident, reported ABC10.

The Roseville Police Department stated in a social media post that a “suspect has been taken into custody and the scene is safe and no longer active.”

“We saw a bunch of people coming through and we turned and looked and it was seven policemen with their guns drawn and a young man, I would say in his 20s, was walking with his dog really fast and they were yelling at him to get down,” an eyewitness told KTXL.

“He turned around, I think I saw a gun flash, and the cops just opened up on him. It was very scary for these kids. there were bullets flying.”