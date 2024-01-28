Three victims identified in south Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third person has died in the fatal shooting in South Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The two victims who were originally pronounced dead were 32-year-old Daron Markell Polk and 26-year-old Walter Humberto Ramos Murillo.

The third victim who succumbed to his injuries from the incident was 25-year-old Nighstarr Trevon Luper.

Police say the fourth victim is in critical condition but remains stable.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon call. CMPD has not named a suspect but says they are not looking for anyone else related to this investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

