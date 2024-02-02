Three victims, two complexes, 10 counts: Middle Tennessee jury convicts in child sex case

A Wilson County man has been convicted of 10 sex crimes, stemming from incidents at two Mt. Juliet apartment complexes involving children who ranged from 7- to 8-years-old at the time.

Pedro Barrera, 49, was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child, six counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of continuous sex abuse of a child after a jury trial this week, District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District Jason Lawson said.

The continuous child sex abuse conviction is for certain violent sexual offenses against three or more victims.

The case against Barrera centered on three victims with the alleged abuse occurring between 2017 and 2020. None of the victims were related to the defendant, Lawson said.

Mt. Juliet police car

Barrera was arrested in 2021 by Mt. Juliet police, which investigated the case. One of the victims was from the LC apartment community on Providence Parkway while the other two were from the Glass Creek apartment complex on Old Pleasant Grove Road, police had said.

All three victims testified in the case, which was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Tom Swink and Justin Harris. Family members also testified.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning the guilty verdicts Thursday night.

A sentencing hearing in the case is set for May 10.

Barrera's convictions automatically require him to be placed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his lifetime.

