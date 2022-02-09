Three vie for JP3 seat

Feb. 8—Three hoping to become Johnson County's next Precinct 3 justice of the peace appealed to voters attending the Jan. 31 Meet the Candidates Forum at the Cleburne Conference Center, an event organized by the Johnson County Republican Women's Club.

Candidates began announcing their intention to seek the seat after long-time JP3 Judge Pat Jacobs declared that she would not seek reelection.

The candidates include Andy Nolan, a Fort Worth police sergeant and attorney; Wes Powell, a Precinct 3 deputy constable; and Shay Spann, an attendance and truancy clerk at Alvarado High School.

Candidates were allotted one minute each to introduce themselves, two minutes for each of the two questions posed by moderator DeeAnn Strother, and one minute to close. The candidates all received the same three questions.

Nolan introduced himself as a Christian conservative "uniquely and specially qualified" for the office.

"I'm a 27-year vet of the Fort Worth Police Department where I supervise 17 people," Nolan said. "I've been practicing law for 10 years and am the only candidate in the race who's a licensed attorney."

Powell spoke of his 20 years of military service followed by 22 years in law enforcement in addition to his patriotism and desire to serve.

Spann highlighted her volunteer activity, membership on the Alvarado Police Advisory Board, work in human trafficking prevention initiatives among other endeavors.

"As an attorney I, unlike the other candidates, can sign search warrants for blood evidence in DWI cases," Nolan answered when asked what qualifies him for the job.

Powell cited experience.

"I've had 16 years working within the court system," Powell said. "I'm 62 so a quarter of my life. I have the actual, practical experience of working in the court system."

Spann said her work with children and truancy matters qualifies her given that JP courts deal extensively with such matters.

Spann spoke of her hopes to use the JP court as a way to increase awareness of trafficking and juvenile issues.

"There are a lot of opportunities to bring that office to a more community focused outreach," Spann said.

Nolan, when asked if or how a JP can help reduce domestic violence, once again cited experience.

"I've helped on hundreds of domestic violence calls throughout my police career," Nolan said. "With that background I'll be able to counsel folks when they come into court, help refer them to outreach areas of help."

Powell spoke of options available through the office.

"One thing we can do is issue emergency protective orders," Powell said. "Then, if the offender shows back up, they go to jail."

Spann agreed.

"Lock them behind bars," Spann said. "Follow the law."

Several factors play into setting bond, Nolan said, including weighing whether the person is a potential flight risk and/or likely to offend again if released on bond as well as their previous criminal history if any.

"It's set by the crime," Powell said in answer to the same question. "If a rich guy gets something and has to go to jail he has to pay the same bond as a poor guy. That's what makes it fair. And it's all preset by the state."

Spann said she was not familiar enough with the process but is in the process of learning and seeking guidance on that aspect of the office.

Nolan closed by commenting that as the county grows so too will crime and legal issues.

"I believe I'm the best experienced candidate and have the legal background to help address these concerns," Nolan said.

Powell spoke of his ties to Precinct 3.

"I know every back road, have friends from one end to the other," Powell said. "This is my home and I love it. If elected this job would not be a stepping stone for me. I have no political ambitions past this. I just want to serve my precinct."

Spann spoke of the nurturing duties parents, schools and the community, in that order, owe children.

"When all three work together we are building a better community for us and our future," Spann said.