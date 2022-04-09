🌱 Three Village Daily: Grist Mill Tours 2022 + ​Counselor Training

Happy Sunday, people of Three Village! Here's everything worth knowing around town today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 50, Low: 41.

Here are the top 4 stories in Three Village today:

The Stony Brook Grist Mill Tours will open its season on April 16! Tours will be available every Saturday and Sunday between 1-4:30 p.m. and will be held until October 31. For more information call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) at 631.751.2244. (Stony Brook Village) Counselor in Training for Summer Program 2022 is set for April 15 at 9 a.m. at the Gallery North. The program is for students of age 12-15 who are interested in teacher assistance positions in the CIT program and will have the opportunity to work as an ArtVentures counselor in the future. (Patch) Nearby News: An arrest was made in the case of the murder of Northwell employee, Amelia Laguerre, at the hospital parking garage in New Hyde Park last week. Quay-Sean Renard Hines, of Bay Shore, is charged with second-degree murder. Hines's first court appearance is scheduled for this Saturday. (Patch) Local doctors encourage the community to go back to normal activities regardless of the slight increase in COVID-19 numbers. Dr. Sean Clousten, associate professor of Public Health at Stony Brook University, said the symptoms of the new variant, called BA.2, appear like a stomach bug. (tbrnewsmedia)

Today in Three Village:

Alice in Wonderland at Stony Brook Community Church. (7:30 p.m.)

Ramanavami - Three Village CSD. (All Day)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theater Three. (3 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Stony Brook University: "We need more of a lead. Vote now in the link in the Bio." (Instagram)

Three Village Swim Club: "Counties pasta party 2022. We are ready!" (Instagram)

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta's Westchester/ Rockland, NY Hub. (April 13)

Behind The Scoreboard – Ed’s Love Of Baseball (Details)

Custom paint Kitchen cabinets in 2 days. (Details)

