🌱 Three Village Daily: HydrOrganic Farms​ Expands Its Business

Plenty of sunshine. High: 32, low: 24.

An East Setauket vertical farm is expanding its business as the demand goes up. Ryan McGann and his wife own the HydrOrganic Farms located at their home on Main Street in East Setauket. They grow organic basil and lettuce which are sold to local restaurants but the entrepreneur couple is spreading their wings somewhere else as the demand gets higher. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

Three Village School District has its Summer Musical Theatre program open registrations. The classes will be held at Three Village Musical Theatre Co. For more details and to register contact Murphy at 631- 327-9872. (TVSD) Stony Brook University Hospital, Department of Family Medicine offers stroke group support. Meetings are held at 181 N Belle Mead Road, on the last Tuesday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. (Newsday/Subscription Required) Port Jefferson Comsewogue Public Library has tax forms available. Free filling consultation is also being offered. Click here for more information. (CPL) Nearby News: Walmart lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees. However, the pharmacists working in the store still will wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. (News12)

Gelinas PTA Meeting - Three Village CSD. (7 a.m.)

Arrowhead PTA Meeting - Three Village CDS. (7 p.m.)

Boyle Random Acts of Kindness Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Three Village Job Openings: See who's hiring in the area. (Three Village Patch)

" Tyre Holman says he'd never really thought much about cooking until he enrolled in a free program after college -fast forward to today and he owns his food truck slinging savory eats on the streets of Norwalk." (News 12 Connecticut)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Feb. 12. (Press Release Desk)

Stony Brook Soccer Club: "Teamwork makes the dream work. Our Girls 2008 & 2009 teams continue to work on new ways to improve themselves. Thank you to @heavyhittersboxing for another great morning." (Facebook)

VPW returns with live pro wrestling at Sports Arena. (Feb. 19)

Top Journey Tribute Band Celebration Concert! at the Moose Lodge. (Feb. 19)

