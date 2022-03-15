🌱 Three Village Daily: Lecture Series + Bookmark Contest

Hey, people of Three Village! Debora Whitehead here with a fresh issue of the Three Village Daily.

Save the date for the next Three Village Society Lecture Series on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The webinar will take participants back to April 1834 when the Long Island Rail Road was formed. (TVHS) Emma S. Clark Memorial Library is hosting a Bookmark contest for children in the Three Village, kindergarten through 6th grade. Winners receive the incredible honor of having their bookmarks professionally printed. Click here for the Official Entry Form and Bookmark Template. (ECML) On Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. come out to participate in the Teen Dungeons & Dragons at the Port Jefferson Library. "Teens will take a journey through a side quest story that will lead to untold adventures. Need a character? Stop in to talk to Khan the Librarian about building up your character for the DND session." (PJPL) Port Jefferson Theatre Three will screen The Automat, on Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Lisa Hurwitz. Theatre Three is located at 412 Main St, Port Jefferson. (Theatre Three)

SEPTA Meeting ES LGR - Port Jefferson School District. (7 p.m.)

Norwood Bus Driver Appreciation Day - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Come Play with PlayHooray (Comsewogue). (10 a.m.)





Suffolk County publishes Coronavirus case update for March 13. (Press Release Desk)

" Scoring eight of the first 10 goals, the No. 5 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team flew ahead at No. 11 Florida and withstood a late run to earn a big road victory, 14-13, over the host Gators on March 5. Tied up heading into the fourth quarter, Ellie Masera put the Seawolves back ahead by one at 12-11 with her third goal of the game. After the Gators came back and knotted it at 12, Kailyn Hart joined Masera as they went back to back with two goals in a 2:11 span to give Stony Brook the winner and some insurance late." (tbrnewsmedia)

Julia Crowe will be performing at the Port Jefferson Village Center for the Wintertide Concert Series on Friday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Crowe is an innovative and experimental guitarist from NYC. (PJVC)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk. (March 22)

Tai Chi Class Registration Beginner class available. (March 31)

