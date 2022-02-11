🌱 Three Village Daily: LI Museum Plans To Improve Collection

Good morning, Three Village! Let's get you started this Saturday with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 51, low: 30.

Here are the top 5 stories in Three Village today:

The Long Island Museum Located at 1200 Route 25A is improving diversity and equity in the permanent collection. In December 2021, the Board of Trustees approved a five-year goal to bring historic objects into the museum and to purchase the oil painting Fellowship Night, c. 1940, a work that portrays a Long Island Black church, by Cyril Arthur Lewis (1903-1994). (tbrnewsmedia) Three Village School District will host a Special Area Elective Exploration Event on Feb. 18. The event will be held at the Ward Melville High School where students will be able to explore different areas of interest such as Art, Technology, business, Family, and Consumer Science. (Three Village School District) Stony Brook University researchers are supporting a team of scientists to rewrite the timeline of modern humans in Europe. Researchers found evidence in a cave called Grotte Mandrin located in southern France, that advanced tools and teeth come from modern humans and not from Homo Sapiens. (tbrnewsmedia) The Covid-19 pandemic has been improving in Suffolk County. For the last month, numbers have been going down and trends to continue to improve in Suffolk County. According to Dr. Sunil Dhuper, Port Jefferson’s St. Charles Hospital has a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ER visits. (tbrnewsmedia) Nearby News: LI Orchestrating for Nature handed out 1,500 plant-based nuggets to encourage the community to go meatless over the Super Bowl weekend. KFC and Beyond meat partnered to create a plant-based nugget. John Di Leonardo, the president of LI Orchestrating for Nature, along with volunteers handed out 1,500 free meatless nuggets. (Greater Long Island)

Today in Three Village:

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJ Village Center. (9 a.m.)

Suffolk Toastmaster - Emma Clark Memorial Library. (9:30 a.m.)

Hike Long Island: Sunken Meadow State Park. (10 a.m.)

SAT Preparation Class- Comsewogue Public Library. (10 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 9. (Press Release Desk)

" The Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday, Feb. 17. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via Zoom. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing." (Press Release Desk)

"As a college student in 1999, Denise Gluck remembers flipping through a coursebook at Suffolk County Community College when an EMT class caught her eye. With a dream of one day becoming a nurse, the then-19-year-old signed up immediately. Little did she know that the two-semester-long class would spark an interest in joining her local fire department and, 17 years later, she would make history as its first female chief. Ms. Gluck, 42, was installed as chief during a ceremony on Jan. 10 after climbing the ranks from captain to third assistant chief." (Riverhead News Review)

— Debora Whitehead

