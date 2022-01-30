🌱 Three Village Daily: Local History + Carnegie Hall Event

Good morning, people of Three Village! Debora Whitehead here with today's edition of the Three Village Daily.

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sun, but cold. High: 31, low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in Three Village:

Main Street in East Setauket has changed over the years to adapt to the needs of the business community. Currently, the historic business is under a revitalization with old business neaten up and new ones are opening. The main street has some vacancies for the new business to come in and the building has a historic flavor right by the 25a area. (TBRNewsmedia) Ward Melville High School student, Acadia Kunkel has been accepted to the honors performance series at Carnegie Hall. She will play her violin in one of the five honors ensembles, which are limited to the highest-rated high school students from across the world. (TVSD) On Saturday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. Complexions Dance Ballet will return to the Staller Center under the direction of Dwight Rhode and Desmond Richardson. (Staller Center) The Village of Port Jefferson is on the plan to turn the Drowned Meadow House into a museum. Located on the corner of West Broadway, the build has survived the Revolutionary War structure and local historians said that alone is fabulous and needs to be recognized. The project was brought into the discussion on Jan. 18 during a Board of Trustees meeting. (TBRNews) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Jan. 27. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Three Village:

All-District Rehearsals / All-District Concert (WMHS). (7 p.m.)

Sensory Fun - Comsewogue Public Library. (10:30 a.m.)

Snowman Story Craft - Port Jefferson Free Library. (11 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Stony Brook Football: "The squads for our Winter Competition are set!" (Instagram)

Three Village Historical Society: "On Mar. 11, 1888, one of the worst blizzards in American history strikes the Northeast, killing more than 400 people and dumping as much as 55 inches of snow in some areas. New York City ground to a near halt in the face of massive snow." (Facebook)

Three Village Historical Society: "Who else is gearing up for a “friendly” snowball fight? This photo from the TVHS Archives was taken on Main Street, Stony Brook on April 4, 1914. You can see The Langstaff House in the background." (Facebook)

Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps: "Our SBVAC storm crew working hard to keep us operational through the snowstorm! Stay safe everyone." (Facebook)

