🌱 Three Village Daily: Mall Walkers Program Returns + SD Meeting

First, today's weather:

Cold with periods of sun. High: 32, low: 19.

Here are the top 4 stories in Three Village today:

The Mall Walkers exercise, sponsored by SBUH and Smith Haven Mall is back. Free of charge, meetings are at the mall and the program welcomes the community to have a healthy lifestyle and socialize. For more information, contact Stony Brook Medicine at (631) 444-4000. (SBUH) Three Village School District community forum is set for Jan. 26. The event aims to increase communication on conversations about the future of the school. The meeting will be held at Ward Melville High school auditorium at 7 p.m. In-person. (Three Village School District) Bean's Bagels opens in St. James under the ownership of Michael Budani. The shop grand opening and a ribbon-cutting ceremony happened on Jan. 15, at 410 Lake Ave. in St. James. (Greater LI) The classic story of "Puss in Boots" opened at the Port Jefferson Theatre Three on Jan. 16, and has been having good reviews. Written by Jeffrey Sanzel and Douglas J. Quattrock, the show was first performed in 1991 and has withstood the test of time. (TBRNewsmedia)

LISFA Concert (Intermediate) - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Winter Reading Program Family Films - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. (2 p.m.)

"PUSS-IN-BOOTS" - Theatre Three Children's Theatre. (3 p.m.)





Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For Jan. 20. (Press Release Desk)

" The nationwide pop-culture purveyor Box Lunch will open its first Long Island location next month . BoxLunch is coming to the Smith Haven Mall and will be sandwiched between Zumiez and Claire’s Boutique. The store will have a soft opening Friday, Feb. 4, and a grand opening celebration throughout the weekend of Feb. 5-6." (Greater Long Island)

" Home sales dropped nationally from November to December as listings became even more scarce. More homes are coming on the market in January, but competition among buyers will get even more fierce, according to real estate experts." (Port Jefferson Patch)

Priciest home sales in Mt. Sinai . (Long Island Business News)

Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps: "SBVAC is recruiting for our Spring 2022 Probationary Class! Join us over the next 2 weeks for our in-person open houses to learn more about our program, meet our members, and see our headquarters and ambulances." (Facebook)

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 25)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care. (Feb. 1)

