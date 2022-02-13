🌱 Three Village Daily: Organic Krush Partners Up With SBUA

Happy Monday, Three Village! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Three Village:

Organic Krush announced a partnership with Stony Brook University Athletics. The goal is to give athletes direct access to fuel themselves with organic meals pre-and-post-workout. Krush store is located at 1111 Route 25A.The partnership will promote the campaign “Fuel Up with Krush” which slogans the importance of eating well for performance. (tbrnewsmedia) Three Village School District released a list of Summer programs being offered for 2022. Among the programs being offered are Summer Recreation, Summer Camp, and Driver's education. Click here for more details. (TVSD) Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce announced the date for the Port Jeff Presidents’ Day Bar Crawl. The event is sponsored by Spy Coast, Barito, Billies 1890, Tommy's Place, and Whiskey Barrel. The big day is set for Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. Participants will win prizes for the best President impersonations and costumes. Click here for details. (PJ CofC) Nearby News: Click on the link to see ten photos of the Anti-mask rally in Hauppauge. The protest attracted hundreds of parents protesting the mask mandate in schools. (Greater Long Island) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White Castle Canceled its annual Valentine's Day 'fine dining event. The restaurant transforms its dining room into a "fine dining" experience with hostess seating, table service, and decorations. The event is canceled this year. (News12)

Today in Three Village:

Valentine's Day - Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. (All Day)

Boyle Random Acts of Kindness Week - Comsewogue School District. (All Day)

Winter Reading Club - Emma Clark Memorial Library. (All Day)

From my notebook:

Stony Brook Baseball: "Last preseason weekend till Memorial Day." (Instagram)

Stony Brook Soccer Club: "Get wrapped up in supporting your favorite Stony Brook LGN team in the Spring with our fabulous multi-purpose Sports wrap! This ultimate sports wrap will keep you are your family warm and comfortable all year round and ships right to you!" (Facebook)

Stony Brook Athletics: "Seawolves Rack Up Nine Personal Bests at Army West Point Invite." (Facebook)

Stony Brook School of Communication and Journalism: "In case you missed it, here is a replay of the Stony Brook Media Group's Halftime Report that aired this week on ESPN+ and SNY!" (Facebook)

— Debora Whitehead

