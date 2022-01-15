🌱 Three Village Daily: Seals Visited Crane Neck Point Beach

Hello, people of Three Village! Debora Whitehead here with today's edition of the Three Village Daily.

First, today's weather:

Not as cold, becoming breezy. High: 29, low: 25.

Here are the top 4 stories today in Three Village:

Are you a nature lover? Stony Brook resident, Jay Gao, took some incredible pictures of special visitors at Crane Neck Point Beach on Dec. 31, 2021. He shared, ‘My wife and I were taking a walk from West Meadow Beach in the afternoon. When we arrived at the rocky area near Crane Neck Point, to our surprise, we saw several harbor seals resting on the rocks. It was low tide, so I could get close enough to take these photos.’ (TBRNews) The Seawolves got the season off to a great start with five wins. The Stony Brook University men’s track and field team got the 2022 Indoor season started at the Fordham Alumni Meet on Jan.8, located in the Bronx. (TBRNews)

Local High School student, Cayla Rosenhagen, shares her favorite new year resolutions that can also help all to keep body, soul, and community health for 2022. Click here to check her 5 resolutions for a healthier, happier, and greener year. (TBRnews) Nearby News: A seven-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the pool at the Marriot Melville. Katlyn Pineda was found on Thursday, Jan. 13, by a family member who called the police. She was transported to Plainview Hospital and then transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center in Queens. (Rutherford Daily Voice)

Today in Three Village:

Women's Basketball at New Hampshire. (1 p.m.)

Winter Bingo - Comsewogue Public Library. (1:15 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Stony Brook University: "Our faculty is filled with leaders in their fields, including Stony Brook University College of Arts and Sciences professor Sara Lipton! She was elected the second Vice President of the Medieval Academy of America." (Facebook)

Stony Brook Athletics: "Men’s Lacrosse Announces 2022 Captains." (Facebook)

Stony Brook Athletics: "Swim and Dive Knocks off St. Joe's (LI) for First Win of 2022." (Facebook)

Three Village Civic Association: "COVID-19 testing site is open in the RSS Parking Lot in the Innovation and Discovery Center of SBU's R&D Park, 1500 Development Drive (near the vaccination site). The site performs PCR testing, nasal swab; 250 appointments are available." (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Romanesque Architecture in Tuscany” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero. (Jan. 18)

Add your event

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

Add your announcement

Gigs & services:

Loving the Three Village Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ThreeVillage@Patch.com

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. I'll see you soon!

— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Three Village Patch