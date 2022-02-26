🌱 Three Village Daily: Staller Center Gala + Farm's Maple Sugar

Happy Sunday, people of Three Village! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Increasingly windy. High: 42, low: 20.

Here are the top 5 stories in Three Village today:

Staller Center in Stony Brook will host its Annual Gala on March, 12 at 8 p.m. The event will feature classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (Cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) who will take center stage at Staller Center for the Arts during the celebration. (Broadway World) Benner's Fam Old Fashion Family Fun will host a Maple sugaring demonstration in March. 5. The Farm is located at 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd, East Setauket. For more information about the event, call 631-689-8172. (Benner's Farm) The Stony Brook University men’s lacrosse team won against the Robert Morris University Colonials on Feb. 19. The SBU team used the second half of the game to power up and guaranteed a second consecutive win. Click here to check the scores! (tbrnewsmedia) Save the date for the Port Jefferson Easter parade and egg Hunt! On Sunday, Apr. 12 at noon, the Easter Bunny will come to the village. The Parade will start in front of Theatre Three and end at the Village Center. For more info call: 631-473-1414. (PJCofC) Nearby News: Allied Pediatrics Celebrates its grand opening. The Allied Physicians group is an independent provider for children and adults and had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 16 at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point. (tbrnewsmedia.com)

Today in Three Village:

Softball & Women's Lacrosse Baseball at SBU. (9 a.m.)

Gallery Exhibit - Wooden Ghosts of the Past at PJVC. (9 a.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

From my notebook:

" An attorney for a man who was seen on body footage camera being roughed up by Suffolk police officers filed a federal lawsuit in Eastern District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday claiming his client's civil rights were violated, according to a report in Newsday." (Port Jefferson Patch)

" A suicidal man who was threatening to jump from an office building in Coram was rescued on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said . Sixth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about a man threatening to jump from the roof of a building on Middle Country Road at about 8:36 p.m., said police, adding that Sgt. Kevin Montalbano and officers Carlos Oviedo and Vincent Luciano talked with the man from the ground, while officers Peter Laub, Samantha Marrone-Skippon, and Patrick Hanley went to the roof, where the man was sitting with both legs over the ledge." (Port Jefferson Patch)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 23. (Press Release Desk)

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Announcements:

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

