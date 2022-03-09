🌱 Three Village Daily: Velvet Lounge Closes Its Doors + Workshop

Hello, people of Three Village! Debora Whitehead here with your brand-new issue of the Three Village Daily.

The Velvet Lounge closed its doors in late February. The East Setauket was well known for bringing a Bohemian city alike vibe to Long Island suburbs. Maxwell Peters, the Velvet Lounge’s promotor and audio engineer, said he still will perform, booking and engineering duties at the Curry Club at SaGhar in Port Jefferson. (Greater Long Island) Three Village Ward Melville High School’s talented art students Tasnim Loqman and Nicole Xiao have been awarded! The recognition comes from the Region-At-Large program of Scholastic Arts & Writing Awards. The School District congratulates both students for their achievements. (TVSD) Paws of War in Nesconset is helping U.S. Army Sergeant, Pool, to bring a dog to the U.S. with him. Pool rescued the puppy "Cookie" while in service in Eastern Europe. The Nesconset-based organization is asking for donations to help the sergeant and Cookie to be back home soon. If you would like to donate to help Sgt. Pool save Cookie, you may do so here. (Patch) Emma S. Clark Memorial Library will help the community to learn all about Smart Home Devices. The community service program will help you to learn about the features that are offered by Amazon Echo, Google Nest ETC. The class will be taught via Zoom on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Click here to register. (ESCML) The Town of Brookhaven is shifting $1.5 million that was planned to be spent in a federal rent relief rent and using the money to invest in assistance payments. The grants of the Emergency Rental Assistance will be used to help low-income tenants who suffered financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

From my notebook:

To celebrate Women's History Month, Long Island Museum is exhibiting "Two Centuries of Long Island Women Artists, 1800-2000." The artwork is not just created with a brush and canvas, there is a quilt made by 30 different women and given as a gift to Rev. William H. Simonson of Port Jefferson in 1859. The new exhibit is on view at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook through Sept. 4. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

Port Jefferson Rotary Club: "Food, friends, drinks, and mini-golf! You're going to want to get in on this!" (Facebook)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for March 7. (Press Release Desk)

