🌱 Three Village Daily: Women's History Walking Tour + Storytime

Good morning, Three Village! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on today in Three Village.

First, today's weather:

Windy with some sun. High: 55, low: 42.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Three Village:

Emma Clark Memorial Library features DIY Storytime at home with a “Take and Make Craft.” The library provides a craft and a full Storytime plan that includes a list of book suggestions for the theme, rhymes, and fun learning activities. Recommended for ages 3 – 5 years.To register, visit the programs and events calendar. (ECML) Stony Brook Village will host a Women's History Walking Tour. The event will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 10:45 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and includes a complimentary dessert at Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn. For details and to make a reservation please call the Ward Melville Heritage Organization at (631) 751-2244. (Facebook) In January, Dawn Smallwood become the very first female chief of police at Stony Brook University. "I'm still learning the significance of that," Smallwood said. Smallwood's work and career are inspiring others to achieve their goals. (Stony Brook News) The Jazz Loft and Staller Center Present partner up to create 'The Kennedy Dream Project 2022. The project features compositions by Anderson, Manuel, and Nelson Jr., as well as by Grammy-nominated Dan Pugach, Steven Salerno, and Jeff Lederer. The musicals speak to the challenges of the current time such as the COVID pandemic, equality, equity, advocacy for the arts and artists, as well as other themes. (Stony Brook News) Port Jefferson Mather Hospital encourages the community to you to join the HealthyU webinar series. The online classes are focused on physical, emotional, and financial well-being. Click here to Register and attend one of the webinars or view previously recorded webinars. (Mather Hospital)

Today in Three Village:

Story continues

HS Spring Musical - Earl L Vandermeulen High School. (2 p.m.)

Indoor Farmers Market - Village of Port Jefferson. (10 a.m.)

Crossover Christian Church Services. (10 a.m.)

Family Movie Day: Encanto (Comsewogue). (1 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Three Village Historical Society: "Spring has sprung! If you have the time - Get outside! It’s beautiful out and we’re here planning out some new landscaping ideas for TVHS! We’re open Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 11-2!" (Facebook)

Stony Brook Athletics: "Baseball Knocks Off UMass Lowell in Conference Play Opener." (Facebook)

Stony Brook Athletics: "Masera's Seven Points Sparks Women's Lacrosse to Win at Hofstra." (Facebook)

Stony Brook Soccer Club: "Another milestone for our Instagram social media team. Thank you for all your support for our athletes!" (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk. (March 22)

Add your event





Other classifieds:

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)

Add your classified

Loving the Three Village Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ThreeVillage@Patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Debora Whitehead

About me: Have a story idea? Please contact me! I would love to hear from you!Wife, mom, foodie, traveler, and nature lover.

This article originally appeared on the Three Village Patch