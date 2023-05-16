Three vying for coroner's post in primary

May 15—There are three candidates in the primary election vying to be Crawford County's next coroner.

All three — Eric Coston of East Mead Township, Aimee Spitzer of Sadsbury Township, and Toni Longo of Summerhill Township — are Republicans, seeking that party's nomination on Tuesday for the November general election. No Democratic Party candidate filed for the primary.

Whomever is elected coroner in November will succeed Scott Schell. Schell, who chose not to seek reelection to a fourth four-year term as coroner, is running for a county commissioner seat.

Coston, 53, has been a board-certified physician assistant for more than 30 years. He currently serves as deputy coroner of Crawford County under Schell. He also was a deputy coroner from 2000-04 under then-Coroner Pat McHenry.

Coston earned a bachelor's degree as a physician assistant in 1989 from Gannon University and completed specialty training in emergency medicine and trauma.

In addition, he has been a state-certified emergency medical technician in the county since 1987. He spent 24 years as a U.S. Army Reserves medical officer, retiring at the rank of major in 2022.

Since age 14, Coston has been a volunteer fireman, and currently is chief of East Mead Township Volunteer Fire Department.

"I have the training and experience going into this job," he said. "It requires a strong background of medical investigation, which I have."

Coston said the coroner's office would have a smooth transition due to his experience under Schell and McHenry.

"The office is 24 (hours)/7 (days a week)," he said. "I will fulfill the duties to the best of my ability."

Longo, 42, has been an active emergency medical technician for 18 years. She currently is ambulance chief of Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service of Conneautville.

Employed by Meadville Medical Center as an office specialist and biller for the last 12 years, she has attended criminology and human service classes at Edinboro University.

Longo said she would work to cultivate good working relationship with all area police agencies, emergency medical service and fire departments as well as funeral directors.

"I feel it's not a political position — it's a public servant position to be serving the county," she said.

Longo said she would bring a new perspective to the office if elected.

Spitzer, 39, is a licensed funeral director with more than 16 years experience. She currently works as a health care concierge for UPMC Healthplan. She attended Edinboro University, majoring in business administration, and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.

Spitzer said a coroner needs to get the answers a family deserves when loved ones are going through a difficult time due to a death.

"We also need to be there for them emotionally," she said. "Coroners don't need to just pick people up, walk away, and be done, sending them a death certificate a couple of weeks later."

A coroner should be willing to discuss results with a family so they understand it, she explained.

Spitzer acknowledged to The Meadville Tribune that an issue hangs over her campaign — her driver's license which has a one-year suspension still pending.

Though only summary traffic offenses, Spitzer has been cited twice within the past 12 months by Pennsylvania State Police regarding her driver's license.

Crawford County requires all employees and elected officials who operate vehicles to have a valid driver's license, and to obey traffic and safety laws and regulations for insurance purposes, according to the county's Human Resources Department.

On May 27, 2022, Spitzer was cited by state police in Vernon Township during a traffic stop for driving without a valid license as her license had expired in March 2022, according a copy of the citation obtained by the Tribune from Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver's office.

Spitzer then was cited by state police for driving with a suspended or revoked license as a first offense during a Nov. 16, 2022, traffic stop in Vernon, according to a copy of that citation obtained by the Tribune from Zilhaver's office.

Spitzer pleaded guilty to the May 27 expired license charge on Sept. 9, paying $154.50 in fines and costs, according to the citation.

"I mailed my ticket in with my payment and they never received it," Spitzer told the Tribune. Spitzer said she had mixed up the expiration dates of her driver's license with her funeral director's license.

Spitzer also told the Tribune that she had filed an appeal of her license suspension related to the May 27 ticket when she was stopped and ticketed by police on Nov. 16.

The Tribune found no record of an appeal of the May 27 incident listed in magisterial or county court records.

Spitzer pleaded guilty to the Nov. 16 suspended or revoked license ticket on Dec. 9 and paid $329.50 in fines and court costs, according to court records obtained by the Tribune from Zilhaver's office.

She was notified in late December 2022 by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that her driving privileges were suspended for one year, effective Jan. 24 of this year, according to court documents.

Spitzer subsequently appealed the Nov. 16 ticket to Crawford County Court of Common Pleas; however, the deadline to appeal was Jan. 9 of this year and she didn't obtain legal counsel until Jan. 11, according to court documents.

A motion to hear an appeal of the Nov. 16 incident was filed by Joe Ferguson, Spitzer's attorney, and a hearing was held Feb. 13 in county court before Judge Francis Schultz.

Schultz denied the appeal, noting Spitzer didn't prove her summary conviction was caused by extraordinary circumstances involving fraud, or a wrongful or negligent act by a court official, or ineffective assistance of counsel.

"The court is satisfied that the delay in filing a timely notice of appeal is the fault off the defendant and no one else," Schultz said in denying the appeal.

However, Spitzer filed a civil appeal of the PennDOT suspension through the Crawford County Prothonotary's Office. That appeal was withdrawn according to a court order dated April 28 with a six-month delay in commencement of the suspension for hardship reasons under the state's vehicle code, the order reads. Spitzer agrees not to appeal reimposition of the one-year suspension following the delay, according to the order. The suspension would go into effect Oct. 28.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.