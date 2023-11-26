Three-year wait for $1.8M ladder truck

Nov. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — In about three years, the Traverse City Fire Department will have a new ladder truck in its garage.

That's how long it takes to build a Pierce Ascendant 100-foot ladder truck, department Chief Jim Tuller said. City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to buy the $1,886,553 truck to replace one the department has that's nearing 20 years old.

Much of the cost will be covered by a $1.8 million Michigan Enhancement Program grant that state Rep. Betsy Coffia announced in a letter to Tuller.

By prepaying out of the city garage fund, the city will save $227,393.53, including $18,865.53 from paying ahead of Pierce Manufacturing's planned 1 percent increase in February.

Tuller told commissioners the current truck, a 2004 KME Aerial Cat, should last another two years.

That's according to a recent inspection by an employee of the original manufacturer.

Its replacement will be about 6 feet shorter, with a slightly tighter turning radius, Tuller said.

"It'll be a very exciting Fire Prevention Week in October in three years when everybody's going to get to check that out," Mayor Amy Shamroe said.