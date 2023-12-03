Three wanted, over $1000 stolen from T.J. Maxx

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for three people after over $1000 worth of merchandise was stolen from T.J. Maxx on Friday.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the three suspects pictured below stole $1,300 worth of merchandise from T.J. Maxx.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm. Gallagher at 570-489-3231 ext. 2031 or 5703429111.

