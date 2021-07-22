Three warrants, three arrests of same Lowville man

Jul. 22—LOWVILLE — After two previous arrests resulting from search warrants, a village resident was charged with methamphetamine possession after a third warrant early Wednesday morning.

Joseph R. Fitzgerald, 29, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest was made in connection with the third search warrant served to Mr. Fitzgerald at his South State Street home.

In this search, two grams of meth, digital scales with meth residue and packaging were allegedly found, according to Detective Jonathan Pignone.

Mr. Fitzgerald was previously searched on Nov. 4 and Jan. 26, when "suspected" heroin, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, scales, drug packaging and pills were allegedly found.

On July 2, a grand jury indicted him on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for heroin and fentanyl, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and four counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The warrants were a result of an 11-month investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, the Lowville Police Department, the sheriff's office and the state police Narcotics Enforcement Team.