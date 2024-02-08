All three Warrick County Commissioners arrested Thursday

The old Warrick County Courthouse in Boonville, which hosts the county commissioners' offices, as photographed by Courier & Press photographer Denny Simmons during a 2018 parade.

EVANSVILLE — In a stunning development, a state investigation into Warrick County's tiny animal control department has ensnared all three Warrick County Commissioners, who faces charges of false informing and official misconduct.

Terry Phillipe, Dan Saylor and Robert Johnson were all arrested Thursday afternoon. The decision to formally charge the three Republicans came weeks after the Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation into 55-year-old Danielle Barnes, who for years supervised Warrick County Animal Control in Boonville.

All three have since posted bail and been released.

That investigation found that Barnes conspired with two other women to orchestrate an unlawful pet adoption scheme, among other offenses. Barnes and her two codefendants, Susan Broshears, 50, and Jamie Hubiak, 35, have all pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

A sign taped to the Warrick County Animal Control Department's shelter in Boonville Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, reads, "DO NOT ENTER. INDIANA STATE POLICE. DO NOT ENTER."

Documents explaining law enforcement's rationale for charging Phillipe, Saylor and Johnson were not authorized for public release as of early Thursday afternoon. Last week, the Warrick County Commission's attorney, Todd Glass, sent an email to the Courier & Press in which he categorically denied any allegations of wrongdoing levied against Phillipe, Saylor and Johnson.

"The commissioners have done nothing to interfere in the ISP Investigation and fully support the work they are doing in their investigation," Glass wrote in the email Feb. 1.

When asked last week why a cooperating witness told ISP detectives the commissioners could move to obtain sensitive animal control records and destroy them − allegations detailed by the ISP in a sworn affidavit − Glass had this to say:

"The commissioners strongly deny and dispute such an unsupported accusation by (the witness). There was no basis for the witness making such a report to the authorities and the commissioners certainly had no intention of taking control of anything like the witness was suggesting."

The Courier & Press contacted the Warrick County Commissioners' office and Glass again on Wednesday inquiring about the potential criminal cases. Glass did not respond prior to publication of this article.

The Warrick County Animal Control Department's shelter in Boonville Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Here's where Barnes, Broshears and Hubiak cases stand

Phillippe's charging stands out as just the latest development in a state investigation that quickly ballooned into a countywide scandal.

What first began in December with the ISP's investigation into Barnes and her role as Warrick County Animal Control supervisor ultimately led investigators to uncover what they described in sworn documents as a months-long scheme to funnel public money and resources through Barnes' nonprofit, Warrick Animal Guardians.

In December, Warrick County Prosecutor Michale J. Perry filed a motion to recuse himself from Barnes's case due to potential conflicts of interest. A judge responded by appointing Hurst, the Perry County Prosecutor, to oversee the Warrick Animal Control cases.

Hurst filed 10 felony charges across all three cases, with Hubiak facing the fewest:

Aiding, inducing or causing corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony

Aiding, inducing or causing theft, a misdemeanor

Theft, a misdemeanor

Hubiak, who police arrested Jan. 29, is scheduled to appear in Warrick County Circuit Court on Friday for her initial hearing, public records state.

Barnes and Broshears stand charged with six offenses each:

Corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony. In Broshears case, she is charged with aiding, inducing or causing that offense.

Two counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony

Ghost employment, a Level 6 felony

Two counts of misdemeanor theft. In Broshears' case, she stands accused of aiding, inducing or causing theft in addition to one count of misdemeanor theft.

Barnes, who posted bond after her December arrest, is scheduled to appear in a Warrick County courtroom Friday for her initial hearing, according to court records. In December, the ISP filed an affidavit of probable cause to support charging Barnes with additional counts of theft and possession of a legend drug.

Broshears, arrested Friday and released from jail Monday after posting a cash bond, will appear in court for an initial hearing on Feb. 26, according to her case docket.

Thomas Langhorne contributed to this story.

