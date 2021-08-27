Three Ways to Help Your Dog with Car Anxiety and Motion Sickness
Head out on the open road with these tips as recommended by our veterinarian.
Head out on the open road with these tips as recommended by our veterinarian.
Someone told me, a health journalist, that doctors might secretly oppose COVID vaccinations. So I went straight to the source.View Entire Post ›
Division president Kim Godwin, brought in to improve the culture, faces her first challenge.
Ashlee Simpson turned up the heat on Instagram for a birthday shout-out to husband Evan Ross. See the steamy pic she posted of the 90210 alum...along with his sister's reaction.
Anyone who has ever had their pain doubted by a doctor will understand the relief.View Entire Post ›
Four people killed in Hwy 101 crashes Wednesday identified
“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Thursday evening.View Entire Post ›
His pregnant wife said this week that the hospital was "out of options" for her husband.
This past October, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik released a YouTube video in which she told viewers that she was going to do something she hadn't done in 30 years: Get a vaccine. Specifically, vaccines for the coronavirus and flu. "Now you might be saying, 'Hey wait a second, Dr. Mayim Bialik, you don't believe in vaccines. You're one of those anti-vaxxers! I know it because I read it online,' " Bialik said in a jovial tone, waving her hand dismissively. "Well folks, let's finally talk
Hint: It isn’t the vaccine skeptics. And it isn’t the vaccine proponents, either. | Opinion
The medical examiner’s office made its ruling on a gunman police said was stoned to death. The case has been presented to the district attorney’s office for review
Not at all what we wanted to hear from Jamie Fraser.
The NASCAR team owner cited the parts freeze in preparation for Next Gen, but said they’re still “trying to figure out what is wrong.”
How much could a former Premier League player enjoy a stint on a second-tier U.S. team? Turns out, a lot.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson celebrated seven years of marriage earlier this summer
"By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm," said Louisiana's governor.
A Connecticut homeowner says a black bear stole a package left on her porch.
The Patriots had multiple offer for Sony Michel.
From Britney Spears to Samuel L. Jackson.View Entire Post ›
If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.
The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."