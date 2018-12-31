Three ways to rock a smokey eye this New Year's Eve

If you haven't decided on a makeup look for New Year's Eve then don't panic -- it's not too late. Luckily, three of the best beauty vloggers in the business have come up with a trio of glamorous smokey eye looks for a beautiful end to 2018, complete with handy tutorials. Happy New Year!

Polished metallics

Celebrity makeup artist and creative director of Lâncome Lisa Eldridge is putting a sophisticated spin on the party season with her ‘Smokey Glam Makeup Look'. She balances out a metallic smokey eye and plenty of kohl with a lighter, pink blush for a pretty aesthetic, which is accentuated by a dusty rose lip color. Her pro tip: a dab of metallic, glittery lip gloss applied to the center of the mouth for a plumping, highlighting effect.

https://youtu.be/A_xz31nXm7U

High impact

Fellow makeup artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury has come up with a high-voltage party look that focuses on a dewy, glowing complexion and a bright gold metallic smokey eye with a flick of winged eyeliner. The secret to the look lies in the ‘Magic Cream' moisturizer by the creative's eponymous beauty brand, which is applied under the foundation for a megawatt glow. The eyeliner is pulled out towards the temples for a dramatic result.

https://youtu.be/0wDv_rWGtvk

Modern glam

For something a little more contemporary, check out star beauty vlogger Pixiwoo's smokey eye look, which features a rosy copper shimmering eye shadow combined with rich, chocolate brown tones. A bold brow and a nude-pink lip puts a modern and fresh spin on classic glamour.

https://youtu.be/_nZOewyqIeI