Three ways this summer could break for Democrats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chuck Todd and Mark Murray and Carrie Dann and Benjy Sarlin
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Well, it looks like we have a deal on infrastructure — at least a tentative framework.

“We’ve agreed to a framework on the entire package,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters Wednesday night after meeting with Biden White House officials. “Republicans and Democrats have come together along with the White House, and we’ve agreed on a framework and we’re going to be heading to the White House tomorrow.”

The details, importantly, remain a work in progress. “There’s some details to be worked out,” Sen. Rob Portman said, per NBC’s Capitol Hill team, which also reports that today’s White House meeting will take place at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Yet regardless if the deal holds or if it collapses (how are progressive Democratic senators going to receive it?), one of these three scenarios will have become reality come Labor Day, NBC’s Benjy Sarlin predicts.

Scenario #1: Bipartisanship breaks out

In her op-ed for preserving the filibuster, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., argued that there’s more bipartisanship going on than the conventional wisdom suggests. There are the negotiations on infrastructure. There’s the Senate bill boosting scientific research to compete with China. And there are still ongoing talks on police reform and immigration.

Under this scenario, maybe Sinema’s right and we’re on the verge of a sudden breakout of bipartisan legislation, far more modest on the substance than what Democrats want, but at least enough to restore some faith in the ability of parties to cut deals and make incremental progress. Perhaps that’s what Biden’s presidency was meant to be all along, a general turning down of the temperature after Trump cranked the thermostat knob all the way. And this infrastructure deal — if it holds — becomes a model for future legislation.

Of course, how Democrats would feel about this has a lot to do with whether some of their partisan-only priorities make it into a follow-up reconciliation bill.

Scenario #2: Democrats go big (and mostly alone)

Remember all the talk of an FDR-sized presidency? The proposals that generated that talk — historic investments in climate, education, child care, health care, housing, and more — are all still on the table. They’re just stalled while Democrats wait for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., et al., to signal they are ready to back a giant reconciliation bill.

Under this scenario, Democrats go big, either after a bipartisan infrastructure deal passes or talks collapse, and manage to get a significant portion of Biden’s proposals enacted. While it’s unlikely his proposed tax increases and spending make it past a narrowly divided House and Senate, even passing a major chunk of them would be a "BFD," in Biden parlance, with potential achievements for almost every corner of the party. Given where the party has moved since 2009, it’s possible his domestic agenda could easily eclipse President Obama’s in its scale. Is that enough for Democrats disappointed by the failure to break the filibuster to feel like this presidency was a major step forward?

Scenario #3: Dems get played

Finally, maybe Democrats are being dangerously naive and wasting a once-in-a-generation chance at a governing majority that will soon disappear, all while Trump and Trumpism continue to gather power and threaten to retake control in 2024.

This is the fear of just about every faction of the party left of Manchin and Sinema, informed by President Obama’s struggle to bring Republicans along on issues like health care, where Democrats negotiated across the aisle for months before moving a bill on their own. In doing so, they ended up running out the clock on their 60-vote Senate majority, ending hopes for legislation on major agenda items like climate and immigration, as well as added economic stimulus.

It’s not hard to imagine a world where none of the bipartisan talks on the table produce anything significant and Democrats struggle to pass something on their own, either due to infighting, or an unexpected loss of a seat, or rising political fears ahead of the midterms. No infrastructure, no jobs plan, no families plan, no anything.

So what’s it going to be come Labor Day? A real outbreak of bipartisanship? Democrats going it alone and succeeding? Or Democrats getting played and coming up (mostly) empty?

Choose your own adventure.

Tweet of the day

Biden’s high-wire act

But to get both bills done — a bipartisan infrastructure deal, plus a go-it-alone reconciliation package with everything else — won’t be easy.

Can President Biden convince progressive Democratic senators to fall in line and accept half a loaf on infrastructure?

If he does, can Republicans capitalize on the reconciliation package’s price tag?

Could the reconciliation talks drag into the fall — and thus closer to the 2022 midterms?

And maybe most important of all, will there be any changes to the Dems’ fragile majorities in the Senate and House?

Data Download: The numbers you need to know today

1.9 years: The decrease in average life expectancy in the U.S. between 2018 and 2020.

4 percent: The decline in the U.S. birth rate in the last year, the largest single-year drop in 50 years.

33,724,033: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, per the most recent data from NBC News and health officials. (That’s 14,175 more than yesterday morning.)

606,355: The number of deaths in the United States from the virus so far, per the most recent data from NBC News. (That’s 353 more than yesterday morning.)

319,872,053: The number of vaccine doses administered in the U.S.

41.8 percent: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, per NBC News.

56.1 percent: The share of all American adults over 18 who are fully vaccinated, per CDC.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

The recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom will go forward with ample signatures.

A new report by a Republican-led Michigan Senate committee finds no evidence of widespread fraud in the state and blasts Trump-backed efforts to lead an “audit” in the state.

Joe Biden has picked Cindy McCain for a United Nations food and agriculture post.

Rodney Scott is out as the head of U.S. border patrol.

Another tricky subject working its way through a key Hill committee: antitrust reform.

The New York Times looks at what the city’s mayoral race might mean for progressives.

Don’t miss Andrea Mitchell on how the U.S. and its allies are increasing pressure on Russia to keep open a humanitarian route to Syria.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bipartisan senators reach tentative infrastructure deal ahead of Biden meeting

    A bipartisan group of senators reached a tentative framework on a $953 billion infrastructure deal Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting with President Biden at the White House.

  • Bipartisan Senate negotiators announce infrastructure 'framework' deal

    Following multiple hours-long bipartisan Senate meetings with senior White House aides on a traditional infrastructure package, lawmakers said Wednesday that they have reached a "framework" deal and are headed to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday. "We have a framework, and we're going to the White House tomorrow," Sen Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told reporters. "We made significant progress," White House counselor Steve Richetti told ABC News.

  • U.S. senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached a deal on a "framework" for an infrastructure spending bill and planned to discuss it with President Joe Biden on Thursday, although cautioning that unresolved issues remained. ​ "We came to an agreement on a plan that we have and we're just going to try to wrap it up tomorrow," a Democratic negotiator, Joe Manchin, said after the group met with White House officials. The White House said the meeting had been productive.

  • Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

    Scientists are surprised by how far they've gone and say they're displaying other unusual behaviours.

  • CDC: Some COVID vaccines may be linked to rare heart inflammation cases in young people

    The FDA is adding a warning to some coronavirus vaccines that have been linked to rare heart inflammation in young people. Despite that risk, experts are still recommending vaccinations for everyone 12 and older because complications from the virus could be more severe. Nikki Battiste reports.

  • China issues furious response after Canada condemns human rights record

    Canada leads more than 40 countries in voicing concern over Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, sparking clash at UN A perimeter fence is constructed around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters Canada has led more than 40 countries in expressing serious concerns over Beijing’s repressive actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, prompting a furious response from Beijing over Canada’

  • Lawmakers launch Republicans-only climate change caucus

    A group of House Republicans on Wednesday launched a new Conservative Climate Caucus aimed at educating fellow GOP lawmakers.

  • Don’t despair over the Senate: a new voting rights law has never been closer

    The For the People Act was never going to pass on the first try. Here’s why the vote marked a step forward ‘The important question has never been whether the For the People Act will win over 10 Republicans. The question is whether 50 Democrats can be convinced to end or alter the filibuster.’ Photograph: Jay Mallin/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock This week, the For the People Act – the most sweeping voting-rights legislation in more than 50 years – came before the United States Senate, a place known,

  • 'The risk you run': Colombia's women protesters on sexual violence

    Women taking part in Colombia's anti-government protests speak out about the harassment they face.

  • Michigan GOP investigation finds no voter fraud evidence, slams 'demonstrably false theories'

    Michigan GOP investigation finds no voter fraud evidence, slams 'demonstrably false theories'

  • No fraudits allowed: I banned fraudulent election audits so Colorado won't become Arizona

    We will not allow the pinnacle of democracy, our elections, to be used to spread disinformation and take away Americans’ constitutional right to vote.

  • The Arizona election 'audit' is a partisan and amateurish endeavor that 'should not be trusted,' expert review finds

    A new report, co-authored by a former GOP elections official, says the Maricopa County audit "lacks the essential elements" of a credible review.

  • Dame time! F9 star Helen Mirren on finally getting behind the wheel and her chemistry with Vin Diesel

    Helen Mirren admits it was 'slightly intimidating' to be driving alongside Vin Diesel in the new 'Fast & Furious' movie.

  • Britney Spears asks judge to end conservatorship: "I feel bullied"

    "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense."

  • Short-staffed Wake EMS calls upon Johnston Co. agencies for help

    Johnston County paramedics are filling in the gaps for Wake County EMS where possible as the county agency is down 20 positions.

  • Biden to visit Raleigh COVID-19 vaccine center

    Timeline: President expected to spend around 3 hours in Raleigh today.

  • Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper publishes final edition after Beijing crackdown

    Apple Daily, Hong Kong's last pro-democracy paper and longtime thorn in the Chinese Communist Party’s side, will be on the newsstands for the last time on Thursday after it was forced to close amid a Beijing-sponsored crackdown on free speech. The presses of the paper have now rolled quiet for the first time in two decades and its website has been taken down. One million copies of the last edition of the paper were distributed on Thursday - a staggering number given Hong Kong's 7.5 million popul

  • China seeks probe into Canada's indigenous schools

    China called for an investigation into indigenous children's remains found at a former boarding school in Canada, sparking anger from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Last month, the remains of over 200 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.Senior Chinese UN official Jiang Duan told the Human Rights Council Tuesday China and its allies were calling for a "thorough and impartial investigation... to bring those responsible to justice, and offer full remedy to victims.""We are deeply concerned about the serious human rights violations against the indigenous people in Canada. Historically, Canada robbed the indigenous people of their land, killed them and eradicated their culture."Canada, which is currently locked in a trade dispute with Beijing, later delivered a joint statement calling for an investigation into China's alleged mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.Beijing denies all allegations of Uyghur abuse, and describes the Xinjiang camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.Condemning what he called China's "systemic abuse and human rights violations," Trudeau said a Canadian commission had worked to address its own mistreatment of indigenous peoples.He further asked quote, "Where is China's truth and reconciliation commission? ...Where is the openness that Canada has always shown and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past?"Canada's truth and reconciliation commission found in 2015 that its residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted "cultural genocide."Meanwhile, United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday the U.S. would also begin investigating its own dark history of so-called Indian boarding schools, and work to uncover any children's remains.

  • Manchin open to Biden's 'human infrastructure' plans and undoing some Trump tax cuts

    The West Virginia Democrat's remarks are significant because his vote would be needed on any bill in an evenly split Senate.

  • NFL not allowing Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021

    The Steelers will hold training camp at Heinz Field again this season.