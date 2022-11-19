Three-week murder trial related to Somerset prison correctional officer's death set

It has been four years since Sgt. Mark Baserman died after being kicked in the head while on duty as a correctional officer at SCI-Somerset. It has been nearly the same amount of time since Paul Kendrick, an inmate, was charged with the crime.

After a status conference in the Kendrick murder case held Thursday, a three-week murder trial has been set beginning May 8 before President Judge D. Gregory Geary, according to Somerset County Court Administrator Tammy Escalera.

Kendrick, 27, is accused of killing Baserman, 60, of Johnstown, and injuring correctional officer William McDowell, then-40, of Friedens, who came to the sergeant’s aid. He allegedly attacked Baserman “over a confiscated towel” that Kendrick was using to conceal his bunk on Feb. 15, 2018, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed Kendrick striking the sergeant in the face and knocking him to the ground. Once Baserman was on the floor, Kendrick struck him repeatedly about the head and face. McDowell attempted to restrain Kendrick, and he too was struck in the face several times and knocked briefly unconscious. Kendrick then walked over to where Baserman was trying to get up from the floor and kicked him in the head, rendering the sergeant “completely unresponsive," according to court documents.

Baserman died Feb. 26, 2018, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, 11 days after being assaulted by Kendrick near the officers’ desk in the common area of cell block F-B at the SCI at Somerset. McDowell recuperated from his injuries, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Cambria County Jeff Lees performed an autopsy at Forensic DX in Windber and reported that Baserman died of a traumatic brain injury from blunt force trauma as a result of the assault, according to state police.

The manner of death, Lees said, was homicide.

The Somerset County District Attorney's Office then charged Kendrick with murder and made his case a capital one or death penalty case. Thus, if Kendrick is found guilty of the charging offense of first-degree murder, he will face the second phase known as the death penalty phase.

This case requires a lot of additional time and resources, according to Kendrick's attorney, Kenneth Sottile, of Carrolltown, in a telephone interview Friday.

"A case with the Commonwealth seeking a death penalty usually takes years," Sottile said. "The length of time it has taken "is not unusual." Sottile is a death penalty certified attorney.

Additionally, with the COVID shutdown of prisons and court system for a better part of a year and with changes in the Somerset County District Attorney's Office, everything was automatically delayed, he said.

District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said in 2021, prior to his suspension, “It is important to the victim’s family and to the families of those who work at the DOC (state Department of Corrections). It sends a message (that) there are repercussions for the killing of a DOC correctional officer ... Ultimately we want to make the DOC safer for the staff and their families, who can rest a little easier knowing that the inmates do not run the asylum."

Because of the possibility of the death penalty phase, picking a jury could take up to a week, Sottile said.

