Three weeks down, six to go. Here’s what happened this week in the Legislature

Lawmakers in Olympia closed out their third week of session Friday after a long week of moving several pieces of legislation.

Only six weeks remain of the 2024 session, and leading lawmakers told reporters Tuesday that the state’s supplemental budget, the only item they are constitutionally required to pass before sine die, will likely be released near the end of February.

The last of six initiatives sponsored by Let’s Go Washington was also certified by the Secretary of State this week, but it is still unclear when or if lawmakers will propose any alternatives before the initiatives hit the ballot in November.

The first cut off day is approaching Wednesday Jan. 31, and lawmakers will need to pass bills from their committee of origin before a 5 p.m. deadline that day.

Here are some of the bills that were discussed this week.

House Bills

HB 2001 – Providing judicial discretion to modify sentences in the interests of justice.

Sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, this bill would allow courts to review and potentially modify felony sentences for incarcerated individuals who meet certain criteria. As the law stands, only prosecutors are able to ask courts for a modification, regardless if the law the incarcerated person was sentenced under is still on the books, but this proposal by Simms would allow defense counsel to ask courts for a review.

The bill had a public hearing Tuesday, and is scheduled for executive session on Jan. 30. A companion bill is also being sponsored in the Senate.

HB 1044 – Providing capital financial assistance to small school districts with demonstrated funding challenges.

First introduced and passed off the debate floor by House lawmakers last year, this legislation sponsored by Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet, has returned again for the 2024 session. The bill aims to help small schools receive grant funding for projects that “comprehensively modernize or replace older buildings that are in poor or unsatisfactory condition.” The funding process is determined by need.

The bill passed from the House chamber unanimously on Thursday.

HB 2196 – Concerning blood alcohol concentration.

Introduced this session by Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Mill Creek, this legislation would lower the legal blood alcohol concentration from .08% to .05% while operating a motor vehicle. Similar legislation was introduced by Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, last year but the bill did not pass off the Senate debate floor.

The latest version of the bill had a public hearing Thursday, and will go to executive session in the House Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee on Jan. 30.

Senate Bills

SB 6298 – Concerning the duty of the clergy to report child abuse or neglect.

Introduced by Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, this legislation would add clergy to the list of mandated reporters, or those who are legally required to report abuse or neglect, in Washington state. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in 2023 but stalled after the House made changes that Senate lawmakers could not concur on. Frame said Thursday during a public hearing that the new bill strikes a balance by carving out a narrow exemption for confession.

The bill is now headed for executive session in the Senate Human Services Committee on Jan. 30.

SB 5966 – Concerning restraint or isolation of students in public schools and educational programs.

Sponsored by Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, this bill would prohibit certain types of restraint such as chemical, mechanical, or physical restraint that restricts breathing, and would also prohibit types of isolation for students. The bill still allows for restraints or isolation in some defined instances, but adds to the list of procedures required after incidents.

The bill had a public hearing Monday, but is not yet scheduled for executive session.

SB 5010 – Updating the endangerment with a controlled substance statute to include fentanyl or synthetic opioids.

First introduced by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, in 2023, this bill is back on the docket for lawmakers to discuss this year. Under the bill, the crime of “endangerment with a controlled substance” would include fentanyl and synthetic opioids, and would prohibit the “knowing or intentional exposure” of such substances to children. If the bill is passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, violations of the law would be a Class B felony.

The bill passed in the Senate Wednesday with a 48-1 vote, and will now head to the House.

SB 5334 – Providing a local government option for funding essential affordable housing programs.

Sponsored by Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, this bill would allow cities and counties to charge up to a 10% excise tax on “the sale of lodging of short-term rentals through a short-term rental platform.” Revenue collected from the tax would go to fund affordable housing. An exemption is included for seniors and those on fixed incomes who own short-term rentals.

The bill was introduced last year but stalled in the House. The latest bill passed out of the Senate 29-20 on Wednesday.