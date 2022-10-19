Three weeks on, Fort Myers Beach still picking up the pieces from Ian
Fort Myers Beach is still in pieces after Hurricane Ian decimated the area. Cleanup is only just beginning. AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reports.
Lee County Commissioner says there is more time than 60 days when it comes to the federal clean up deadline.
Fort Myers Beach allowing residents back in on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
After the chaos that Hurricane Ian caused, Florida residents are still dealing with loss of property and loved ones, but that hasn't stopped their resilience.
Fox 4's Bre Brownlee spoke with Fort Myers residents about the cleanup process when it comes to boats.
The Baton Rouge-area man was hauling equipment on his flatbed trailer that was used to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The crash closed a part of I-10 for hours.
“Some of these rules are like – you cannot have a certain color curtain . . . you cannot have these many cars.”
Hurricane Ian left countless tales of destruction and survival in its wake. The survivors trapped from Hideaway Village motel in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, know this too well.
Hurricane Fiona destroyed $159 million worth of crops in Puerto Rico when it hit a month ago, decimating fields of plantains, bananas and other crops, the island’s agriculture minister said Tuesday. It also destroyed more than 90% of crops across Puerto Rico. “A lot of us underestimated the phenomenon,” said Manuel Cidre, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce.
How many lives left? Because a kitten in Lee County, Florida, looks to have used up at least two.
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Myers, Florida, is offering a glimmer of hope to an area still struggling to rebuild weeks after Hurricane Ian
