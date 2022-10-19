Three weeks on, Fort Myers Beach still picking up the pieces from Ian

Reuters

The German government approved a plan on Wednesday to spend 6.3 billion euros ($6.1 billion) over three years to rapidly scale up the number of charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, as part of its push towards net zero emissions. The plan envisages a 14-fold increase in the number of charging stations, climbing to 1 million by 2030 from around 70,000 now. It also aims to have 15 million electric vehicles on German roads by 2030 from around 1.5 million now.