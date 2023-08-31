Three weeks later, and still waiting for answers from police
A Fort Carson family wants answers about why it's taking Colorado Springs Police so long to help them. Their car was broken into two weeks ago and their personal documents were stolen.
A Fort Carson family wants answers about why it's taking Colorado Springs Police so long to help them. Their car was broken into two weeks ago and their personal documents were stolen.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.
Google announced Wednesday that its Ai-empowered SGE program is expanding into both the Japanese and Indian marketplaces.
The Huskers sold out their entire football stadium.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
*OK, not all, but lots of really good ones — and these are the cream of the crop.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
Google is bringing its generative AI search experience to the first countries outside the U.S., the company announced today, starting with expansions in India and Japan. The new AI-powered search feature, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), will become available through Google's Search Labs in those markets, and will introduce a new feature aimed at making it easier to find information in its AI-powered overviews. First announced at this year's Google I/O Developer conference in May, SGE introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic and then have it return answers, similar to an AI chatbot.
Cold coffee bites. (Well, unless it's cold brew.) These cups keep the heat flowing from first sip to last.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
Some teams might be flying commercial during the playoffs.
Inter Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their MLS match in South Florida on Wednesday night.
Manhattan federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission are separately investigating the use of Tesla funds to bankroll a secret project that is described internally as a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter. WSJ reported in July that Tesla board members were investigating potential misuse of company resources on the project, known as "Project 42," and whether Musk was personally involved. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Souther District of New York has reportedly sought information about what benefits have been paid to Musk, how much Tesla spent on the project, and what the project was for, WSJ's sources said.
Most of the tenets that helped capitalism take root and thrive in California two centuries ago are still in place today. The Golden State didn’t invent venture capital, incubators for young talent or higher education partnerships, but just like chardonnay and cannabis, these are concepts we improved upon and commodified for export. It'd be simplistic to describe author and critic Malcolm Harris as a contrarian.
The latest victim of a celebrity death hoax is one of Kaitlyn Bristowe's suitors from "The Bachelorette."
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Thieves nabbed several new vehicles off a Ford factory holding lot, many of which have ended up in the hands of unsuspecting buyers across the country.
36 years after the groupie/author was "stunned by the sanctimonious vitriol" surrounding her juicy memoir 'I'm with the Band,' she's still "trying to redeem the scurrilous 'G-word.'"
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Spanx, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Sennheiser has packed its impressively immersive Ambeo technology in a soundbar that's similar in size to the Sonos Beam, but it costs nearly twice as much.