Three weeks in, the search for Brendan Santo continues as MSU reassures on public safety

Posters are up all over the MSU campus as volunteers search for Brendan Santo Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

This weekend marks three weeks since Brendan Santo went missing while visiting friends at Michigan State University.

The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight Oct. 29, according to MSU police. They suspect he may have been headed to the Brody Neighborhood and do not believe he left the East Lansing area. His vehicle was found where he had last parked it.

Using phone and GPS data, investigators have determined Santo's last known location to be on Beal Street near Michigan Avenue, MSUPD Inspector Chris Rozman said in an email.

Reports describe Santo, from Rochester Hills, as 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds. On the night he was last seen, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and white high-top Converse.

Last week, MSU police posted images of Santo's necklace and the type of shoes, car keys and phone case they believe he had on him that night.

The reward for any information that "leads to bringing Brendan home" has been upped to $20,000, according to a Nov. 17 post on the Bring Brendan Santo Home Facebook page.

Rozman said police continue to focus their search efforts on the Red Cedar River, though they are exploring other areas as well.

“Our genuine hope is that with these additional resources and collaboration we will ensure that all investigative avenues are being explored and the work that we have already done can be reviewed by other professional agencies for collective investigative practices,” he said.

He said officers remain hopeful, while also acknowledging that Santo has been missing for three weeks.

“It’s important that when we do our jobs we always carry a level of hope and not make any assumptions,” Rozman said. “We are doing everything we can to find Brendan.”

In addition, a group of dozens came together to search MSU's campus and nearby areas on Nov. 6 and Nov. 14. Much of campus was covered in the first search. A Facebook post shows that the second search included Kircher Park, South Clippert Street and several other areas.

A security camera outside Yakeley Hall was not working the night of Santo’s disappearance, MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a Nov. 12 statement. He said there are thousands of cameras around campus, and MSU aimed to have over 300 more cameras delivered within the week and installed immediately.

This week, MSU officials sought to reassure students and parents about campus safety.

On Wednesday night, the university announced its first public safety initiative in a virtual town hall addressing students and families. The university will launch next month an Apple and Android app that allows anyone on campus to share their location with a friend, access emergency contacts and transportation routes and call the police.

Students' personal data are only accessible to MSU police and public safety if that setting is activated on one's device, Chief Marlon Lynch said in the meeting,

“It’s another tool,” Lynch said. “We don’t want to have just one or two things overall for campus safety; we need to have numerous things.”

The university is also creating a committee of students, faculty and staff that will advise police on how to meet the needs of the campus community, as well as raise awareness of police initiatives. According to a Friday news release, the group will be co-chaired by two students.

“These individuals represent diverse perspectives and experiences that will inform their feedback to move MSU Police and Public Safety forward,” the release said.

Anyone with information about Santo’s whereabouts is asked to call MSUPD at 844-99-MSUPD or email the department at tips@police.msu.edu.

