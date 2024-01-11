Three western Minnesota schools taking safety precautions as Watson suspect sought

Jan. 11—MONTEVIDEO — Three area school districts are taking extra security precautions today due to the threats Joseph Rongstad, of Watson, allegedly directed toward the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota.

In what Superintendent Wade McKittrick of the

Montevideo School District

described as "an abundance of caution," the Montevideo Schools began the day Thursday on "teach on lockdown." All school doors are locked and no one is being allowed in the school until the situation is resolved, the superintendent announced on social media and in an email to district parents.

The

Lac qui Parle Valley

and

Dawson-Boyd

school districts have also announced they are taking extra precautions. The Lac qui Parle Valley District

announced it is maintaining a police presence

and

Dawson-Boyd is operating in a lockdown

status.

All three districts pointed out that no direct threats were made toward them. They are responding to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office that a search is underway for the Watson man accused of making threats against the University of Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota issued an alert Thursday morning for the Twin Cities campus. Rongstad, 41, of Watson, allegedly posted a threat on social media "to start killing kids" on the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is conducting an active investigation and search for Rongstad, who has a troubled history with criminal convictions and chemical abuse and mental health problems.