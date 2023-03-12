Three Woburn teens facing charges after allegedly leading police on chase with stolen car

Three teens are facing charges after leading police on a chase with a stolen car Friday afternoon.

The there teens were arrested in Stoneham Friday afternoon after officers were told to be on the lookout for a stolen White Audi sedan from Winchester, according to Stoneham police.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Stoneham police officer spotted the vehicle near the area of Main and South Street. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver hit the gas before eventually crashing into a home on Franklin Street.

The three teens emptied out of the crashed sedan. The juvenile driver was apprehended and detained. The two passengers were arrested later after being positively identified through an investigation.

The 16-year-old juvenile male driver will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding failure to maintain marked lanes failure to stop at a stop sign or traffic lights and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Both the 18-year-old and 16-year-old juvenile passengers from Woburn will be charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

All three will be summonsed to be arraigned in court at a later date. The 18-year-old will be identified after a criminal complaint is filed on Monday.

