Three women facing various charges after attempted home invasion in Ambridge

AMBRIDGE — Three women are facing charges after police said they tried to forcibly enter an Ambridge home and fired shots at the residence last Sunday.

Officers arrested Precious Lana McCracken, Hailey Nicole Owen and Zaynah Alexis Dye after the trio reportedly tried to force their way into a home in Economy Village on Nov. 21. The women face charges including burglary and aggravated assault.

According to police affidavits, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at a residence and a man suffering from gunshot wounds in Economy Village. Officers found the victim, a resident of the home, had multiple lacerations to his arm sustained from a ricocheting bullet and contact with broken glass from the house's shattered storm door.

The victims said that the incident began when McCracken, Owen and Dye attempted to force their way into the home. The injured man had been attempting to hold the door shut, preventing the women from entering the residence.

After the resident slammed one of the woman's hands in-between the door and the doorjamb, the group began to fire upon the home with their guns. The residents were eventually able to get the door shut during the attack. The three women continued to fire upon the residence after the door was closed for an unspecified amount of time.

McCracken, Owen and Dye later arrived at the police station to report that their handgun had been stolen. Owen stated that the group had gone to the residence in question in an attempt to locate their stolen handgun, admitting that she had fired upon the residence with a .22 caliber handgun.

McCracken also fired a 9mm carbine at the building multiple times during the interaction. She also allegedly confirmed the sequence of events when interviewed by police officers.

All three women face charges of burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and firing of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Garret Roberts is the local Public Priority reporter for The Beaver County Times. He can be contacted at groberts1@gannett.com and can be followed on Twitter at @ReportedRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Three women facing charges after an attempted home invasion in Ambridge