Three women fatally shot on Caywood Drive, Lexington police say

Three women died in a fatal shooting on Lexington’s west side Wednesday afternoon, police said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The women were 65 years old, 42 years old and 38 years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Herald-Leader reporting partner WKYT reports that suspect is in police custody and is related to the three women.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the station that it was a “disturbing scene” and that the victims were all shot multiple times.

Ginn did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Hannah Sloan, Lexington Police Department spokesperson, told the H-L the incident is under investigation and would not confirm the suspect and victims’ possible relationship. Police will share more details when charges are filed, she said.

H-L reporters are on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.