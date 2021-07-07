Three women injured in machete attack in NW Rochester

Jul. 7—Three women were injured in an alleged machete attack early Wednesday at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex after being accused of stealing.

Rochester police were called about 2:40 a.m. to Cascade Creek Apartments, 421 Sixth Ave. NW, for a report of people who had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found one woman had been cut on a leg and another woman had been cut on an arm. A third woman had a very minor cut on her back that was not bleeding, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. Two of the women were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries.

The man alleged to have wielded the machete, a 23-year-old who lives at the apartment complex, had not been arrested as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A second man, identified as Qalib Ahmed, 23, of Columbia Heights, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of assault. He is alleged to have choked one of the women after she had fallen in the apartment building's second-floor hallway after being cut. Ahmed had not been formally charged in Olmsted County District Court as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses and at least one of the women told officers they were in one of the apartments on the second floor having a get-together when the 23-year-old man thought that someone stole an item of his and became upset. The women left the apartment out of concern he was going to harm them, according to Moilanen. As the women left, the man started to chase them. A second man, identified by police as Ahmed, reportedly followed.

Moilanen said Wednesday morning it was still a "pretty fluid investigation" and officers were waiting for a search warrant.