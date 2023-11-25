Three women shot at Richland County club early Saturday morning

Three women were shot just after midnight on Saturday at a nightclub on Bluff Road in Richland County, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victims were shot at Club Lavish, at 7950 Bluff Road, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. The report stated one victim had a gunshot wound to her torso and was unconscious when deputies arrived, but information about where the other two victims were shot was not available. The women were transported to a local hospital after deputies and paramedics rendered aid.

The release went on to state that all three women appeared to be in stable condition.

The press release did not identify a suspect, but added that the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Follow thestate.com for live updates. If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.