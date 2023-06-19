Three women slashed in legs by stranger on Manhattan subway line in unprovoked 18-minute spree

Three women were slashed the legs in unprovoked attacks from a stranger on a Manhattan subway line, police said Monday.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect, wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The first two victims were attacked about 4:14 p.m. Sunday at the E. 86th St. station on the Lexington Ave. line.

A 19-year-old woman got off a downtown No. 4 train and was walking up the stairs to the mezzanine when the assailant came up from behind and slashed her right leg.

Moments later, he did the same thing to a 48-year-old woman on the platform before he jumped on a downtown No. 4 train.

Medics took both women to a New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell for treatment.

Eighteen minutes later, the attacker confronted a 28-year-old woman on the No. 4 train as it approached the Brooklyn Bridge-CIty Hall station and slashed her left leg before getting off the train.

That victim was taken by medics to a Bellevue Hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Sunday’s slashing spree follows the death of Tavon Silver, who was found bleeding from numerous stab wounds aboard a Brooklyn-bound No. 4 train at the 14th St.-Union Square station just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Cops have made 572 arrests for people equipped with bladed tools and weapons as of June 11 — a 59% jump from this time last year, when 358 arrests were made, according to NYPD crime stats.

The number of assaults in the city’s transit system has dipped 7% this year during the same period, from 269 incidents last year to 248.

Anyone with information about the slashing suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.