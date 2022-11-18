Three women stabbed to death in Queens home; family member sought for attacks, police say

Three women were found stabbed to death Friday morning inside a Queens home, with a fugitive family member sought in the killings, police said.

The victims — 26, 46 and 57 years old — were found around 10:40 a.m. by a home health care aide at the single family home on 182nd St. near 146th Drive in Springfield Gardens.

The killing occurred around five hours earlier, with the killer fleeing the murder scene around 5 a.m., a police source indicated. No further details were immediately available.