Three wounded during overnight shootings in 2 robberies and an argument

Several Wichita residents were wounded in late-night shootings during two robberies and an argument, police said.

Injuries to the three people shot were not life-threatening and all three incidents remain under investigation, Wichita police said.

The first incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of S. Meridian Ave. They found an 18-year-old Wichita man who had been shot in his right upper back, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man underwent surgery and is now stable, Rebolledo said.

The victim had been struck by gunfire “after a 20-year-old victim of a robbery exchanged fire with a male suspect after the suspect started shooting at him,” the release read.

Officers responded to another shooting call at around 11:55 p.m. in which an 19-year-old Wichita man was shot during a robbery, Rebolledo said.

Officers arriving at the 2900 block of S. Richmond Court found the man who had been shot in his right lower leg. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

Just over an hour later, at 1:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a third shooting call, in the 2500 block of S. Seneca Street, that injured an 18-year-old Wichita woman.

Officers said the woman had been shot in her right forearm. She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Rebolledo.

The woman had been involved in an argument with someone when that person pulled a handgun and fired at her, the release said.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the three shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.