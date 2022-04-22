Three wounded in two shooting cases this week in Fort Pierce; police ask for public's help

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating two shooting incidents within hours of each other this week that left three people injured, and investigators are asking for the public’s help finding those responsible.

The first happened Monday in the Pine Creek Village apartments on North 29th Street, Fort Pierce Police Lt. James Gagliano said Friday. Police went to the scene about 8:55 p.m. Monday and found several cartridge casings and two vehicles struck.

Not long after that, he said, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man arrived at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by another person in a vehicle, as opposed to by the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Gagliano said video surveillance showed the two men pull into a parking lot.

“Then a vehicle was traveling southbound through the parking lot of Pine Creek,” Gagliano said. “The car stopped and several unknown males fired numerous rounds at the victims striking the two individuals.”

He said the vehicle left the scene traveling south.

The next day, he said, the vehicle suspected to have been used by the shooters in the incident turned up in a canal off North 53rd Street. It was reported stolen in early March in Brevard County, Gagliano said.

The motive in the shooting remains under investigation.

Less than two hours later, at 10:34 p.m. Monday, police went to the 100 block of North 16th Street regarding shooting activity. They found a man’s vehicle struck a few times.

A man in his 50s, a St. Lucie County resident, arrived with non life-threatening injuries at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Gagliano said. The man didn’t go to the hospital in an ambulance, but was taken by another person.

Gagliano said the investigation revealed a red, four-door sedan drove by and gunfire was directed at the man’s vehicle.

He said it did not immediately appear the North 29th Street and North 16th Street shootings were connected.

Those with information about the North 29th Street shooting are asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905; those with information about the North 16th Street shooting can call Detective Dania Francois-Brown at 772-467-6911.

Tipsters also call contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

