Three years after a 17-year-old was murdered, Charlotte police make an arrest

Police arrested a 23-year-old on Wednesday in the 2020 shooting that killed a teen in northeast Charlotte.

James Ashley Mason III faces a murder charge for shooting 17-year-old Calvin Washington in the 7400 block of North Tryon Street, near its intersection with University City Boulevard, on Sept. 30, 2020, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

In 2020, Washington’s death was one of 87 homicides.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

