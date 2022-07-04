Three years after Amanda Dabrowski’s murder, family still waiting for justice

Boston25News.com Staff
·1 min read

Sunday marked three years since the murder of Amanda Dabrowski, who was stabbed to death in the middle of a crowded Worcester restaurant.

Her alleged killer: Carlos Asencio, a man she met at work and briefly dated.

Asencio is set to go to trial later this year; meanwhile, Dabrowski’s family is still waiting for justice.

25 Investigates: The Murder of Amanda Dabrowski

The family has pushed for changes to Massachusetts laws on workplace protections for domestic violence victims.

The legislation has been filed since 2020 and continues to stall in the State House.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories