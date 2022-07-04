Three years after Amanda Dabrowski’s murder, family still waiting for justice

Sunday marked three years since the murder of Amanda Dabrowski, who was stabbed to death in the middle of a crowded Worcester restaurant.

Her alleged killer: Carlos Asencio, a man she met at work and briefly dated.

Asencio is set to go to trial later this year; meanwhile, Dabrowski’s family is still waiting for justice.

25 Investigates: The Murder of Amanda Dabrowski

The family has pushed for changes to Massachusetts laws on workplace protections for domestic violence victims.

The legislation has been filed since 2020 and continues to stall in the State House.

Today marks 3 years since the murder of Amanda Dabrowski. She did everything she could to protect herself. Her murder, inside a crowded #Worcester restaurant, underscores the challenges facing victims of domestic violence. https://t.co/SDflqquOXH — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) July 4, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW