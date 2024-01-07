Three years after Capitol riot, analyst predicts minimal impact on 2024 election
Three years ago this Saturday, a group of pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, protesting the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a decision made by Colorado's Supreme Court to remove him from the primary ballot. It comes a day after he appealed a similar decision made to remove him from the ballot in Maine. Here's what it means and what's next.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejects special counsel Jack Smith’s request to fast-track a ruling on whether presidential immunity protects former President Donald Trump from being prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, likely delaying the federal trial.
The five winners of AARP's Purpose Prize have improved the world around them and found new purpose themselves.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
Tax prep fees jumped to an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from 2021. Experts attributed the fee increases to staff shortages at accounting firms.