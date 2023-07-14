Three years later, grand jury hands down indictment in 2020 death of Brunswick woman

Jul. 14—After three years of delay, the criminal case against Dayvon Eaddy in the July 12, 2020, death of Michelle Volpe is moving forward.

A Camden County grand jury handed down an indictment accusing Eaddy of vehicular homicide on Thursday.

Based on evidence presented by prosecutors, the grand jury found that Eaddy "did, without malice or aforethought, cause the death of Michelle Volpe ... through ... reckless driving, in that said accused did drive a vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of persons and property by operating the vehicle in excess of 100 mph on St. Marys Road, by failing to maintain his lane of travel, causing a collision with Michelle Volpe's vehicle; said act caused (Volpe's) death," per the indictment.

A hearing date had not yet been set as of Thursday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol told The News in 2020 that Eaddy was driving a 2006 Ford Focus at more than 100 mph on St. Marys Road. Eaddy lost control, the GSP said, crossed over the wide grass median and collided head-on with Volpe's Camaro.

Volpe, 26, of Brunswick, and her dog Brina died at the scene of the 1:44 p.m. crash. Eaddy, 22 at the time, and his two passengers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries, according to the state patrol.

In late December 2020, the state patrol issued a warrant charging Eaddy with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree. Eaddy was arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, and booked into the Camden County jail, charged also with reckless driving, speeding and improper lane change.

Eaddy was released on March 6, 2021, on a bond totaling more than $14,700, a jail spokesman said.

A conviction for vehicular homicide in Georgia can result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said he was glad to move the case along, but that it shouldn't have taken three years.

"There is no justification for it taking this long," Higgins told The News. "The fact that it took this long to get presented to a grand jury is unacceptable to me."

He declined to discuss the cause of the delay but said procedural changes had been made inside the DA's office to prevent cases from falling through the cracks again.

Brunswick resident Helen Stapleton, Volpe's grandmother, said she's been waiting too long — three years and one day since the crash — to be happy about the news.

"The question 'Why?' is never too far away. Even if the why was explained, it doesn't help me heal," Stapleton said. "Now I have to draw back on my strength, the strength of God."

The unbelief and pain associated with the memories of the trooper's initial visit to her home still remain, stronger than ever.

"When I saw the (pictures of the) motor in the middle of the road ... I mean, him going 105 and her going 55, and then that engine just popping out, it was just like, 'My God,'" Stapleton said. "People will say it gets better. It doesn't. I can still remember the day the trooper came and rang my doorbell.

"The pain was so deep, I just couldn't move."

She doesn't necessarily want Eaddy in jail if he's found guilty but wants people to hear the story so it doesn't happen again.

"Nothing good comes from jail, but he should go to schools, classes, colleges and tell them what that joyride that he took that day, that he thought was going to be fun, what it ended up being," Stapleton said.

At 26, Volpe had already served in the U.S. Navy. Originally from Staten Island, N.Y., Volpe ventured to Brunswick after her stint in the Navy. She moved in with Stapleton at her condominium in Brunswick and enrolled in CCGA. Brina was Volpe's constant companion.

She also stayed often with her father, Michael Volpe, in St. Marys, Stapleton said.

Volpe made trips abroad with friends to Italy and Greece and had dabbled in skydiving and scuba diving, Stapleton said.

Volpe was only headed around the corner from her dad's house in St. Marys on that fateful afternoon in July. She was driving on St. Marys Road to a nearby park to walk her dog.

One second later, and Volpe would have reached her destination unharmed, Stapleton says. In the intervening years she often questioned her faith but now remains firmly rooted in belief in God's plan.

She had one piece of advice for anyone who would listen.

"Make sure your loved ones know you love them," she said.