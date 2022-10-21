Three years after Merced teen’s death, no suspects arrested and no charges filed

Merced County authorities have yet to charge anyone in the death of a Merced teenager following an alleged assault that occurred three years ago.

Jayzhan Gilmore, 19, died Oct. 19, 2019, nine days after suffering injuries from an alleged attack outside his home in the 1400 block of Esplanade Drive that left him in a coma.

Gilmore was reportedly at home playing video games on Oct. 10, 2019 before going outside to meet a friend. A short time later, Gilmore was brought into the house, apparently unconscious, by two boys who said the teenager had been jumped. According to Merced Police Detective-Sgt. Kalvin Haygood, during the course of the department’s investigation it was determined Gilmore was involved in a fistfight with at least one person which caused the teen to suffer head trauma, ultimately leading to his death.

Jayzhan Gilmore, 19, of Merced died Oct. 19, 2019.

Haygood said that in December 2019, police identified a 19-year-old man and documented gang member as a possible suspect in the incident. Police forwarded their report to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office which ultimately declined to file charges in the case. Haygood said the possible suspect was never arrested or charged.

According to police, officers canvased the area for video surveillance and spoke with independent witnesses who observed the altercation. Police said it is believed that those involved in the altercation knew each other.

“It wasn’t a random act by any means,” said Haygood.

Although the death remains a homicide and the case remains open, police have no additional leads at this time and have concluded their investigation, according to Haygood.

“We gather all the facts, present the evidence, and they (the DA’s Office) make a determination on what they’re going to do with it,” Haygood said.

As far as a motive for the alleged attack, that remains unclear, according to police.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto, the case was reviewed by the DA’s Office in 2019 and the more than 100-page report was reviewed again recently. The DA’s Office determined there is not enough evidence to file charges in the case, Serratto said.

Story continues

“We have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect was involved and we also have to negate self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt, as well,” Serratto said.

According to Serratto, generally speaking a mutual fistfight would not rise to a murder charge or involuntary manslaughter charge because it is difficult to show if that person was defending themself or not.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.