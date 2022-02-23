Three years after ordeal, North Shore kidnapping victim still waiting for her day in court

Feb. 23—BOSTON — A pool of potential jurors was just moments from entering a courtroom in Suffolk Superior Court last September.

Victor Pena was about to stand trial on a long list of charges — kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape.

The crimes occurred over a period of several days in the winter of 2019, when a young woman who grew up on the North Shore and had recently moved to Jamaica Plain went to a downtown Boston bar for a "girls night out" and had too much to drink.

She was found three days later in Pena's squalid Charlestown public housing apartment, where he'd installed an illegal deadbolt that could only be opened from the inside with a key. She'd been drugged and repeatedly raped.

After several years of delays due in part to COVID but also several court-ordered evaluations due to his courtroom behavior — which psychologists found was most likely feigned, it was the first day of trial.

It was then that he suddenly claimed his lawyer wasn't properly representing him because he refused to present a baseless claim by Pena that the woman found in his apartment was a "prostitute."

When that didn't work, Pena then claimed that he should get a new lawyer because his attorney didn't bring a Spanish-speaking interpreter to meetings at the South Bay House of Correction.

That claim worked, and the trial was put on hold.

But as a new trial date loomed, his new court appointed attorneys scrambling to prepare for a trial in May, Pena again had an outburst, according to court papers.

The lawyers were trying to win his release on the grounds that his pre-trial detention without bail had expired.

He claimed because his attorney had children, he wouldn't have time to adequately represent him. But his lawyer had been to the jail 10 to 12 times, for 90 minutes each visit, with an interpreter.

That didn't sway the judge, so Pena then complained that he wanted a Spanish-speaking lawyer because the interpreter added time to his attorney-client meetings at the jail.

That didn't work either. So Pena made another wild accusation: his Committee for Public Counsel Services lawyer was a "puppet" who was being paid by police to "kill" Pena in his cell.

A judge granted Pena's request to replace his attorney.

Suffolk prosecutors argued it was just another delay tactic.

But now Pena's new lawyer is again seeking his client's release on bail, contending that Pena wants to see a doctor about "tumorous growths" in his colon, and is also afraid of contracting COVID-19.

Wendy Murphy, an attorney and advocate for crime victims, said delay tactics like the ones prosecutors say Pena is engaging in are sadly common in Massachusetts courts.

"I think it's so ironic in every sense of the word that perpetrators almost never exercise their right to a speedy trial," said Murphy. "They do the opposite. It's a very old tactic that courts are far too tolerant of."

Further delays in the case "almost inevitably harm" the prosecution's case, as memories fade and witnesses move or change jobs, prosecutors Ian Polumbaum and Jessica Frattaroli wrote in court papers.

"The victim in this particularly traumatic episode has also expressed frustration with the delays and has an intention to leave Massachusetts permanently as soon as this case has concluded," the prosecutors wrote in a motion opposing the replacement of his public defenders with a new attorney late last month.

The state's four-decade old Victim's Bill of Rights gives crime victims the right to "prompt disposition" of their cases, and requires courts to consider the impact of delays on victims.

Murphy said she's successfully convinced judges to allow victims to file their own petition for a prompt disposition.

In her experience, delays in cases like Pena's have only gotten longer in recent years, in part due to COVID but also due to a culture in which judges too often accept last-minute excuses.

And defendants who know that it works are all the more dangerous, Murphy said. "They know how to push the buttons," she said.

The judge granted Pena's most recent request, and Pena's current attorney entered the case three weeks ago with a flurry of motions, including funds seeking to investigate voluminous social media and computer data and Boston police protocols for emergency searches, setting the stage for new potential pre-trial motions.

For now, a Suffolk County judge has scheduled a new trial date for June 2, with a notation that there will be "no further continuances."

He has not yet ruled on the request for release on bail.

